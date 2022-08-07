Skip to main content

Elderly Man Dies After Dunkin' Donuts Employee Punches Him Over Alleged Racial Slur

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race relations in America.

According to Tampa Bay police, an elderly man died after he was punched in the face by a Dunkin’ employee.

The 77-year-old man was at the Tampa Dunkin’ drive-thru at about 1:30 p.m. when he became upset because of the lack of service. Employees asked him to leave, but he reportedly parked his car and walked into the store.

Inside, he got into an argument with employee Corey Pujols, and subsequently called Pujols a racial slur.

Pujols then "challenged the victim to repeat the slur," which the man did.

In response, Pujols punched the man in the jaw, knocking him out. The victim fell and hit his head against the floor.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died two days later.

Pujols was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult.

