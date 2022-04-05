Elderly Man Beaten In Broad Daylight, Judge Reduces Attackers' Jail Time Because They 'Suffered'

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yusuf Hussein and Abdirahman were found guilty of the December 8, 2018, unprovoked attack against 75-year-old Morty White.

The attack left White with a fractured pelvis, two broken ribs, and a broken nose. However, Ontario Court Justice Peter Doody only sentenced the two men to less than two years after he deducted time for restrictive bail conditions and time served, including “COVID credit.”

At trial, 57-year-old Julian Wilson testified that he had been walking down Montreal Road sidewalk when the two crossed the road and without warning, one of them punched him in the face. Wilson ran away.

White, a retired baker, walked out of a bank moments later and into the path of the two men.

Doody called the attacks “unprovoked acts of gratuitous violence” that “had significant impacts on both Mr. White and Mr. Wilson … although the impacts could have been much more severe, given the nature of the assaults.”

In his impact statement, White wrote to the judge: “While I have the ability not to dwell on negativity and try to just look forward, this shouldn’t have happened to me or anyone else and I am pleased that justice is being served.”

Assistant Crown attorney Matthew Humphreys asked for four years in a federal penitentiary, but Hussein’s defense lawyer Shira Brass argued for a suspended sentence and probation, while Sahal’s lawyer Sarah Ahsan argued for a six-month term after credit for time served in custody and under restrictive bail conditions.

Sahal’s three-year sentence had over 14 months’ reduction after calculating credit for time served, leaving 669 days, or 22 months left to serve.

Hussein got a 30-month sentence, which was reduced to 695 days, or about 23 months.

The two were 19 and 18 at the time of the attacks.

The judge stated that he considered Hussein’s mental health struggles during sentencing, and recommended that he serve time at St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre “so that he may have the opportunity to participate in programming to improve his insight into his mental illness, substance use, and offending behavior.”

The judge noted that Hussein had sent an apology letter to the victims, while Sahal showed no remorse.

“(Hussein) said that he was very sorry for what happened that day — that this was a life lesson. He told me that his almost two years on house arrest had made him more mature, and that he was working with his psychotherapist on his coping skills,” Doody noted in his judgement. “He said he was very ashamed of himself, that he knew that Mr. White and Mr. Wilson were innocent victims and that his apology would not be enough, but hoped that it would help in some way with the healing process. He said this will never happen again.”

The sentences also included two years of probation, DNA sample submissions to the national databank, and a firearms ban for life.

“The circumstances of these offences, and the records of the offenders, requires a lifetime prohibition,” Doody stated.

Sources: Ottawa Citizen