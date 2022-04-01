Elderly Lady Won't Get Unsafe Tires Replaced, Doesn't Realize State Trooper Is Listening Behind Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

When one of her tires was punctured by a nail, 92-year-old Mary Summers headed to Integrity Tires, where she was attended to my mechanic Omar Oregueda.

“The tire on her vehicle wasn’t repairable and the other tires were shot. They were already completely destroyed,” Oregueda stated, adding that all her tires were cracked unsafe.

A new set of tires would cost $600, which she couldn’t afford.

“I said, 'Well, I can’t do all the tires. I can just do the one. Just tell me much the one is going to be,'" she recounted.

What she didn’t realize was that there was a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper sitting behind her, waiting for his oil change to be finished.

The surveillance camera showed the trooper getting up after a few moments, walking to the counter, and then leaving.

Moments later, Oregueda walked back to Summers and told her that all her tires were going to be replaced.

“He said, 'They’re paid for and everything.’ And I said, ‘Who paid for it?’ And he said, ‘The trooper that was in here.’ And I can hardly talk about it now because I want to cry because he did that. And he did it, and he left,” Summers said.

Her only regret was that she wasn’t able to thank the generous trooper.

However, KHOU 11 managed to track down Texas DPS Trooper Drew Stoner, who said that he wasn’t looking for attention, and that something in his gut had told him he had to do it.

“I’m thinking, 'What if she goes out on the road and a tire goes out on her (or) kind of falls apart on her, and she’s on the side of the road?’” he asked.

Stoner and Summers were finally connected in a surprise meeting, and quickly became close friends.

“I’m just so thankful for you, and I’m so proud,” Summers said after they hugged and chatted. “I’m proud to meet someone that has a heart that big. I just love you to death.”

Following the trooper’s actions, Oregueda did Summers’ oil change for free.

“For a stranger to take care of another stranger like that ... let’s all just take care of each other. That’s what it’s about,” he said.

Sources: KHOU 11