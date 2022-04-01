Skip to main content

Elderly Lady Won't Get Unsafe Tires Replaced, Doesn't Realize State Trooper Is Listening Behind Her

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

When one of her tires was punctured by a nail, 92-year-old Mary Summers headed to Integrity Tires, where she was attended to my mechanic Omar Oregueda.

“The tire on her vehicle wasn’t repairable and the other tires were shot. They were already completely destroyed,” Oregueda stated, adding that all her tires were cracked unsafe.

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

A new set of tires would cost $600, which she couldn’t afford.

“I said, 'Well, I can’t do all the tires. I can just do the one. Just tell me much the one is going to be,'" she recounted.

What she didn’t realize was that there was a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper sitting behind her, waiting for his oil change to be finished.

The surveillance camera showed the trooper getting up after a few moments, walking to the counter, and then leaving.

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Moments later, Oregueda walked back to Summers and told her that all her tires were going to be replaced.

“He said, 'They’re paid for and everything.’ And I said, ‘Who paid for it?’ And he said, ‘The trooper that was in here.’ And I can hardly talk about it now because I want to cry because he did that. And he did it, and he left,” Summers said.

Her only regret was that she wasn’t able to thank the generous trooper.

However, KHOU 11 managed to track down Texas DPS Trooper Drew Stoner, who said that he wasn’t looking for attention, and that something in his gut had told him he had to do it.

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

“I’m thinking, 'What if she goes out on the road and a tire goes out on her (or) kind of falls apart on her, and she’s on the side of the road?’” he asked.

Stoner and Summers were finally connected in a surprise meeting, and quickly became close friends.

“I’m just so thankful for you, and I’m so proud,” Summers said after they hugged and chatted. “I’m proud to meet someone that has a heart that big. I just love you to death.”

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Photo Credit: KHOU 11

Following the trooper’s actions, Oregueda did Summers’ oil change for free.

“For a stranger to take care of another stranger like that ... let’s all just take care of each other. That’s what it’s about,” he said.

Sources: KHOU 11

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

elderly
Society

Elderly Lady Won't Get Unsafe Tires Replaced, Doesn't Realize State Trooper Is Listening Behind Her

sign
Society

Franchise Restaurant Owner Asked To Remove Sign After Sparking Controversy

sign
Society

Owner Takes Down 'Controversial' Sign After Facing Calls To Close Down His Store

symbol
Society

Commissioner Asks Contractor To Remove 'Symbol Of White Supremacy', Upset When They Refuse

admission
Society

Search For Missing Mom Ends After Her 8-Year-Old Son Makes Admission To School Counselor

5
Society

Judge Delivers Verdict After Man Claims He Mistook 3-Year-Old Daughter For His Wife In Bed

patrol
Society

Police Department Sparks Controversy Over New ‘Patriotic’ Patrol Car Design

toy
Society

Woman Shares Video Online Of 'Racist' Stuffed Animal In Patrol Car, Police Issue An Apology