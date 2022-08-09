Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Calls Police To Deal With Shoplifter, Officers Confront Suspect Then Turn To The Manager

Photo Credit: NBC New York

Photo Credit: NBC New York

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

Westchester County officers responded to a call about a homeless man trying to steal socks in a discount store.

Bodycam footage posted on the Mount Vernon Police Department's Facebook page shows the responding officers speaking with the manager of the Dollar Tree store before approaching the homeless man, who admits to taking the socks.

Photo Credit: NBC New York

Photo Credit: NBC New York

“You’re a little light on some socks?” Officer Cartwright asked the man after he’d been patted down.

“All right, I’ll tell you what. I’ll buy you a couple pairs of socks though, but you gotta stop stealing,” he added.

Cartwright asks the man what color socks he wants, but the man says that any color is okay.

Photo Credit: NBC New York

Photo Credit: NBC New York

“Listen, I know how important it is to have a nice pair of socks,” Cartwright tells him. “Especially when you’re out running around and, you know, you got nothing else going on, so we’ll get you taken care of.”

Cartwright adds that he only bought the socks because the man admitted to trying to steal them.

Officer Velez then tells the man that he could go to police headquarters if he needed help or services.

Photo Credit: NBC New York

Photo Credit: NBC New York

The department thanked the officers and the store manager in the Facebook post, revealing that the manager agreed to letting the man go, and added that “if he was in need, he could just tell her.”

Photo Credit: NBC New York

Photo Credit: NBC New York

“Mount Vernon is a fiercely hard working community that never gets the positive attention it needs,” the post read. “These positive incidents happen every day in our city, not only with the police, but also with our other municipal employees and with our business partners.”

