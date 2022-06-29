Dollar Store Shopper Stunned By What Teen Did Behind Elderly White Woman

Photo Credit: Connie Belle Jenkins Sweet via WTTG

A Georgia teen's act of kindness is going viral -- and it's easy to see why.

Connie Belle Jenkins Sweet went to pick up some cleaning supplies from a Dollar General store in Griffin, Georgia, with her nephew, 17-year-old Senquavious Driver, when the pair spotted an elderly woman struggling.

Sweet says the two were in the car, ready to head home, when they saw the woman walk out.

"We were about to pull off and leave when she was trying to get out of her car, but she was struggling to get on the sidewalk," Sweet told WTTG. "She could barely walk."

Sweet said that the elderly woman nearly fell trying walk into the store, so her nephew jumped out of the car without hesitation to help.

"He helped her in the store and shopped with her and he walked her back out to her car," Sweet said. "She was only going in for a soda, but she barely could even get in the store."

The woman, who is 81, told Driver that she had recently fallen, injuring her face and back.

Sweet was touched by what her nephew did.

"I was in tears taking pictures because he didn't hesitate to help her, and that made my heart happy," she said. "I'm so proud of him because I know and love the lady that raised him, my sissy."

Sweet added that the elderly woman thanked her nephew several times and was appreciative of his help.

Sweet posted about it on her Facebook page, reports WGHP.

"I take [pride] in knowing and being a part of his life," she wrote in a Facebook post. "It brought tears to my eyes because he wanted to help her and not even knowing her situation she was so glad he took the time to help her. I HAVE AN AWESOME NEPHEW I PRAY GOD continues to DO GREAT THINGS IN HIS LIFE. Good Senqua."

Readers shared their thoughts on the story on Facebook.

"God bless your family for raising a wonderful young man, and I mean your whole family because children learn from all family around them for guidance not just their parents," one reader commented. "You have a right to be very proud."

"Thank you Ms. Sweet for sharing something positive in this world," another user wrote. "Most of what we see and hear on social media is negativity. It's so refreshing to see and hear something positive. May God bless you and your nephew ( and all your family ) for the goodness in your hearts."

