Dollar General Manager Catches Women Shoplifting, Forces Them To Perform Oral Sex On Him

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

A former assistant manager at a Tennessee Dollar General is accused of raping two women he caught shoplifting.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to Clarksville Police Department, Robert Lindlau, 38, caught the two women shoplifting and took them to a back office.

While in the locked room, he allegedly had the women, 44 and 32, perform sexual favors on him.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He stated that he’d called police and that they’d be arriving soon. However, authorities stated that Lindlau never made the call.

The women stated that they did what they were told because they feared for their safety.

Lindlau then let the women go with the items they had been caught stealing.

Lindlau was later arrested and indicted on two rape counts.

Sources: Fox 17