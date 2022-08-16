Dog Rolls Over In Pain, Homeowner Checks Surveillance Video And Sees Mailman's Disturbing Secret

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest incidents of animal abuse have spiked around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Otay Mesa resident, Alfonso Galindo, believes that his dog was also targeted by a notorious pepper spray wielding mailman.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, said that about two months ago, his nine-year-old dog, Roscoe, was left twitching in pain just moments after the mail carrier had passed by their home. Hours later, Roscoe’s eyes were still red. He didn’t report it, but revealed that another resident complained about something similar. Their homes are just blocks from the Galindo home on Agosto Street.

"Makes me feel angry and so sad that he's causing so much pain," Alfonso Galindo said, telling 10News that he checked his surveillance video after noticing strange stains on his patio.

He watched as a postal carrier with what seemed to be pepper spray under the mail walking past the metal gate. His seven-year-old dog, Pupa, began convulsing soon after.

"Sickening. It's scary how nonchalant he is. He's done this before," Galindo said.

He revealed that he found nine similar incidents in the past month.

The Postal Service issued an apology, and stated that “appropriate action” will be taken.

"That left me with a question. Is this person going to be retrained and put back on my route? That's not going to cut it," he said.

However, there are more questions about how this had impacted his two young children, who constantly touch and hug Pupa. The kids have suffered mysterious respiratory issues for months, requiring frequent trips to the hospital.

Both kids were diagnosed with asthma, with Galindo stating that more tests need to be done. However, doctors believe the pepper spray could be the cause, and at the minimum, an aggravating factor.

"I'm scared to find out where this could take my children. What he's doing is criminal," Galindo said.

Galindo stated that he’s been interviewed by several detectives, and that they collected evidence.

An SDPD spokesperson stated that they were "actively investigating."

