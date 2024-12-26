Doctor Freezes When He Sees Faces Of Newborn Triplets, Claims Odds Are 1 In 200 Million

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in May 2016.

Becki-Jo Allen, a 23-year-old mother from Liverpool, was already in shock when she found out that she was expecting triplets. However, after some time, something more unbelievable was revealed. Allen was informed by other mothers that her triplets looked exactly alike. Following this, she had their DNA tested, and it was confirmed that Roman, Rocco, and Rohan are genetically identical - against odds of up to an incredible 200 million to one!

Despite the triplets' identical appearance, Allen has been able to distinguish between them with ease. "While they have similar features, I can tell them apart without difficulty. Roman's birthmark between the eyebrows is slightly darker than the others, and Rohan has a birthmark on his leg," Allen said.

To establish for certain whether twins or triplets are identical, DNA testing is necessary. After consulting the Multiple Births Foundation, Allen took cheek swabs from Roman, Rocco, and Rohan and sent them to a laboratory to be analyzed. Earlier this month, she received the news that they are, in fact, genetically identical, and at only ten months old, they are thought to be one of only a few naturally conceived sets of identical triplets in the UK.

When Allen had her first scan at nine weeks, she found out that she was expecting triplets due to severe headaches and nausea. The triplets were delivered by caesarean section at 31 weeks, with Rocco weighing 3lb 5oz, Roman weighing 3lb 6oz, and Rohan weighing 3lb 10oz.

Now, the little ones are thriving at home, and their personalities are starting to show. "Rohan is the loud one, he's always shouting," Allen said. "Rocco is normally quite laid-back, but he can be feisty too, while Roman is usually complaining that he doesn't want to share."

As one can imagine, raising triplets has not been an easy task for Allen. With each week, they go through roughly 130 nappies and four packs of baby wipes. A single pack of formula lasts about two days, and she must run the washing machine around three times each day to keep up with their laundry. Liam Tierney, the father of the triplets, does not live with Allen, so much of the day-to-day help comes from her sister Lauren, 17.

Before having her first child, Allen's ambition was to train as a neo-natal nurse - a wish she is even more keen to fulfill after what she has gone through. "All the help and medical attention we’ve received has been wonderful," she said. "I’m just so happy they’re all doing so well now."

The chance of identical triplets occurring without fertility treatment has been estimated to be between one in 60,000 and one in 200 million, as they are conceived when the fertilized egg splits twice. Karen Gilbert from Pontypool, South Wales, resorted to painting her one-year-old identical triplets' toenails in different colors every morning so she could tell Ffion, Maddison, and Paige apart. In 2016, identical triplets Leila, Liina, and Lily Luik competed for Estonia in the marathon at the Rio Olympics.

