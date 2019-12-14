DMV Takes Away Woman's Custom License Plate Because It Sounds 'Offensive'

The Department of Motor Vehicles demanded a New Hampshire woman to surrender her 15-year old vanity license plate that said “PB4WEGO” - all because it featured the “Pee” word.

According to seacoastline.com, any vanity plates with the phrases involving bodily fluids are all forbidden, which angered and pissed off owner Wendy Auger, because she already had the plate for almost 15-years now.

Auger, a bartender from the Gonic neighborhood of Rochester, NH, demands that her plate is an act of “free speech,” and that the parental saying “Pee before we go” is not exactly a bad thing to be displayed on her car’s vanity plate.

Auger told the news outlet: “Who has a mom or dad or parental figure who hasn’t said that to kids before leaving the house? I’m not the type to sit here with a picket, but come on.”

Many people also supported Auger’s decision, voicing their support for the woman and saying that the state’s motto: “Live Free Or Die” should be upheld at times like these.

Auger also joked that if her plate was relieved off her car, “it would just stink,” referring to the plate’s play on words. “If I have to take it off the plate, then I’m not going to be able to live free,” she added, lacing humor to her statement.

She said that she’s always wanted the plate for several years and “jumped on it” when she had the chance, right after the state issued an expanded character limit to the license plates on the area from six to seven letters.

The state said in an email that they “were forced to be changed years ago by the NH Supreme Court as a result of a court order and now the rules are very specific,” but the state also cannot comment yet on Auger’s case because her registration is covered under Granite State’s privacy laws.

She is waiting for the final decision from the state as of now and believes “talking about peeing isn’t offensive.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Strahan Sara and Keke