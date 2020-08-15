DMV Rejects Army Veteran's 'Offensive' Custom License Plate Request

Scott Parkhurst, former cop and U.S. Army veteran, did not encounter any problem when he procured the personalized license plates “OFFASIR” and “10CODES,” for his motorcycle and vehicle.

With this, he figured he would get his “BLTHINL” — Blue Thin Line — plates approved by the California Dept. of Motor Vehicles.

He claimed that the DMV initially approved his request in March, writing in a letter that the plates would “be ready in six to nine weeks.” However, he later received a letter rejecting BLTHINL plates, calling it “offensive … and threatening.”

“I was shocked and hurt and felt my freedom of speech and expression was ripped from my gut,” he said. “It wasn’t just a slap in my face, but every current and former police officer’s face.”

He stated that he applied for the plates “before all this (social unrest) happened” and that he has nothing against Black Lives Matters “or anyone’s expression to speak on anything. But for the state of California or anyone for that matter to say I can’t display BLTHINL is beyond me. And it’s not even spelled out.”

The DMV letter received by Parkhurst had no individual’s signature, and read: “the department strives to support the diversity of California culture and the idea of free expression,” and continued to reject the application because “it may be considered offensive, which could be misleading, or in conflict with existing license plates.”

The letter added that the BLTHINL plates “may be considered threatening, aggressive or hostile.”

The letter also informed Parkhurst that the $53 he paid would be refunded within 60 to 90 days.

“The state of California accepted this request,” Parkhurst said, recounting his visit to the Napa DMV. “Then, last week, I get this letter that my license plate was ‘offensive and threatening.’ I’d like to know who came to this conclusion and, for some reason, felt threatened.”

The June 1 DMV latter stated that the “BLTHIN” would be approved, but Parkhurst insisted that he had requested the “L” as the final letter of the seven allowed.

The DMV’s public affairs office responded with the following statement: “There are 7 reasons outlined in Title 13 of the California Code of Regulations that a requested license plate configuration could get rejected. The applicant is sent a letter explaining the denial. The requester is given an opportunity to submit a letter of explanation for further review by the department. The department has reached out to Mr. Parkhurst for clarification of his request. Specific to Mr. Parkhurst, the DMV has no record that a letter was sent to him approving his request. We do know that he applied and paid for the application, and we issued a confirmation the application was received in the form of a receipt. Mr. Parkhurst was subsequently issued a letter of denial.”

Sources: America Now