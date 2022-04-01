Disabled Veteran Receives Unexpected Note After Neighbor Noticed Him In His Yard

An Oregon woman has gone viral on Facebook after she shared a post about the generous kindness that her family received.

Brittany Lynn Garrett posted three pictures on Facebook with the caption: "As I was getting ready for my day, my husband appeared at the door with tears in his eyes holding our son."

She continued: "My heart sank and I thought someone we love took a trip to Heaven... He quickly assured me that no one had died, but someone had just given him a very expensive riding lawn mower!"

She revealed that she had no idea who might have sent the gift.

"I don't know who they are, but they have been watching my 100% combat disabled husband push mow our entire yard once or twice a week, and thought this would help make more time for the important things in life!!" she said.

According to Garrett, the anonymous donor also left a John Deere envelope which had a message for the family.

"I hope this saves time for the things that matter most in your life. Thank you for your service and for my freedom," the note read.

It was signed: "A grateful American."

Garrett stated that the mower would save her husband from a lot of pain.

Christopher Garrett worked as a Team Leader for the United States Army.

Her post garnered over 214,000 shares.

