Disabled Veteran Blocks Woman From Backing Out Of Walmart Parking Lot, Gets Unwanted 'Push'

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness. Many military veterans do not get the proper care and respect they deserve after serving their country so we hope this story inspires you to think about how you can make a positive impact on their lives.

21-year-old Morgan Wheeler met a man struggling to cross the street, so she headed over to help him. The man insisted that he didn’t need any help, but she persisted. She wheeled him to the store, sharing stories about each other as they went. She told him about her nephews and horses, and he revealed that he was a veteran and had just lost his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She told TODAY.com: “He was very grumpy at first, but you could tell he was a proud veteran. I really wanted to help him so I pushed through his comfort zone a bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He gave her his grocery list, which had four items on it - peanut butter, soup, bananas, and bread. After she got the items, she asked him if he needed other items like milk, eggs, or butter, but he said that he was worried he wouldn’t make it home without them going bad.

When he told her that he had wheeled himself to the highway and hitchhiked to get to Walmart, she called him a taxi and bought him the extra items.

“He started crying when I placed a gallon of milk in his cart,” she said. “That’s when I knew I had really helped him.”

She went home and shared her story on Facebook, where it has garnered over 170,000 shares. “I’m so glad the post has touched so many people. There are far too many people like that gentleman who need help and I want to encourage everyone to help others. Trust me, it will be a very humbling experience,” she said.

Sources: Today