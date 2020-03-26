Disabled Student Turned Away From Dance Because His Outfit 'Violated Dress Code'

Braden River High School was holding its much anticipated “Haunted Homecoming” which promised ghoulish fun for its students. However, many did not get to participate in the fanfare.

One student, 15-year-old Adam, who is home schooled, was among those who did not get to enjoy the event. Adam’s mother, Debbie Moyer Paul, took to Facebook to detail why she was disappointed with the school’s decision to turn her son away.

According to a GoFundMe page, Adam suffers from Spina Bifida, which causes him breathing problems. To attend the homecoming, he wore a gray button-down shirt, black trousers and white tennis shoes with new laces, which had been modified for his orthopedic braces.

The post quickly garnered over 1,340 shares and 450 comments.

Debbie wrote, “He has missed out on SO much in the last few years. He was actually excited.”

The homecoming dress code stipulated eight strict rules about the outfits worn by both the girls and boys. These included specifications regarding dress shoes, wearing a tie, and required pre-approved outfits to be brought to the school’s administrators. Anyone who failed to adhere to the code of conduct or dress code would be turned away.

Debbie maintained that Adam’s shoes were pre-approved, and wrote that other students were turned away because they did not meet the specifications set regarding the dress code.

A number of former Braden River students commented on the post, stating that they were not surprised by the school’s actions.

“Apparently they haven’t changed a bit,” Melissa Toleli, who graduated from Braden River in 2010, commented.

Principal Jennifer Gilray released a statement stating that only 50 students were initially denied entry for ID and dress code violations, but that only fewer than 5 failed to make the necessary changes and were denied entry.

“We hope that this will be a valuable learning experience in communications for our school as well as our parents and students as we move forward,” she said.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: ABC Action News