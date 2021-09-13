Diner Runs Out Of Food After Putting Up 'Controversial' Sign About Biden's Afghanistan Pullout

Angie Ugarte, the owner of a Florida diner that banned Biden supporters from the establishment, said that the business had to shut down because they ran out of food.

Ugarte placed a sign at DeBary diner last month following the Kabul Airport attack, stating that Biden’s supporters were not welcome at the restaurant. The attack saw 13 US service members and almost 200 Afghan civilians killed.

"If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept, and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere," the sign read.

The sign sparked headlines in the local media, with Ugarte stating that the diner got so busy she had to shut down the diner after they ran out of food.

Speaking to Daytona Beach News-Journal, Ugarte said: "I've gotten so many people calling me from all over the world, from Europe, trying to purchase meals for veterans, which I still haven't been able to organize. I think that the veterans will be fed for the rest of the year at the rate I'm getting donations."

Supporters of the message came from across the state to pose with the sign, with one woman showing up with a Trump 2020 banner, the News-Journal reported.

Vietnam Veterans of America Florida State Council member Rod Phillips told Ugarte: "We wanted to come over here and thank you personally. I respect the presidency of the United States, but this could have been handled much better, much better."

Ugarte stated that she put up the sign as she felt "angry" and "let down" by the president because of his actions in Afghanistan.

"I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door," Ugarte stated.

"If you really, really still stand behind what's allowed this to happen and the way it happened - which was unnecessary - then I really don't want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don't want your business," Ugarte stated.

Hours following Kabul attack, Biden said: "These American service members who gave their lives... they were heroes. Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others."

Sources: The Global Herald