Denzel Washington Sparks Controversy With BLM Supporters, Says Last Thing They Wanted To Hear

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

Actor Denzel Washington sparked controversy with recent comments he made about the prison system and incarceration.

While speaking to reporters about his film "Roman J. Israel, Esq," Washington talked about what he feels the problem is with the prison-industrial complex.

"It starts at home," he said, New York Daily News reported. Washington was then asked to expand on his comments, prompting him to explain further what he meant.

"It starts with how you raise your children. If a young man doesn’t have a father figure, he’ll go find a father figure," the 62-year-old said. "So you know I can’t blame the system. It’s unfortunate that we make such easy work for them."

Washington was also asked whether he was concerned about what fans would think about his new film.

"I just do what I do," he said. "I can’t be concerned. I don’t know what they’re going to think, so that’s not something that comes into my head ... If it’s something I’m interested in, then I do it if I can, and we’ll find out what they think about it."

Many readers applauded Washington for his controversial opinion on the prison and justice systems.

"It definitely starts at home, if you teach your children there is a difference, there will be a difference!" one reader commented on Facebook. "What happened to teaching your children to set personal goals and family values? Why teach your children there is a difference with skin color, children are taught this at home first! What happened to judging each person for their own experiences this is bullying in another form."

The commenter continued: "Geese people stop this at home, I taught my kids each person is responsible for themselves not what their previous generations have done or not done! Stop blaming where it's not suppose to be blamed, I don't care if my post upsets anyone, thats my belief!"

"It’s sad that instead of protecting so much how about putting all that hate to good help each other to work things out I find it odd that the very people you want to hate and kill are the same people you would call in time of need and they would be there stop the hate help work it out try putting your best foot forward," another wrote.

"It starts at home... and most parents are not home most of the time trying to make a living," another added. "But it is the quality time that you have with your children that will make a difference."

Source: New York Daily News