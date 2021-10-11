Dentist Turns Heads After Putting Up Sign Reserving Parking Spots For Only Certain People

Photo Credit: Ohio Going Blue/Facebook

Note: we are republishing this story ahead of National First Responders Day on October 28th to highlight and honor America’s first responders.

A photo of a parking lot sign paying homage to veterans, police officers and firefighters is going viral.

A passerby noticed the sign in the parking lot of Dental Health Partners in Jackson, Ohio. The onlooker took a photo of the sign and posted it on social media.

The sign reads: “Super Hero Parking Only: Veterans, Active [Military], Police, Fire, EMS.”



The photo quickly went viral. Ohio Going Blue shared the photo on its Facebook page.

“Need those at every business,” commented one Facebook user.

“I think that this a great idea,” wrote another. “What makes that group of people so great though is they probably wouldn't park there, they would give it up for the less fortunate. God bless all of them for what they do for all of us.”

