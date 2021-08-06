Denny's Customer Faces Consequences After Camera Catches Him Slapping Waitress' Butt

A 65-year-old New Yorker has been accused of slapping a waitress’ butt when his wife was in the bathroom, and may spend a year in jail for his actions.

Clarence H. Locke Jr. and his wife arrived at Denny’s in Rome around noon, and sat at one of Jayme Adair’s tables before ordering drinks.

23-year-old Adair recalled: “The customer and his wife came in together. I didn't recognize him by his face, but when he walked in he said, ‘Hello Jayme.’”

Locke’s wife soon left the table and went to the restroom, and that’s when the incident unfolded.

"I get their drink order, I turn to walk away and he reaches out of the booth, almost falls out of the booth and tries, and hits my butt,” Adair said. “And I was just in shock. I never had something like that happen to me.”

She immediately reported the incident to her manager, who asked Locke to leave.

Adair, who maintained that she had not experienced anything of the sort in the five years she’d been at the restaurant, added: "It made me feel embarrassed, it was degrading, it made me feel...it made me feel like I did something wrong and I know I didn't do anything wrong."

The incident was caught on CCTV, and Locke was identified by authorities shortly afterwards. He was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. on the same day, Syracuse.com wrote.

"So many women go through this and it is not fair. I did nothing wrong and I did not deserve that,” said Adair.

Locke was charged with forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail or three years’ probation. Upon conviction, the violation does not require a person to register as a sex offender, unless the victim is younger than 18 or it is not the attacker’s first sex-related conviction, WKTV reports.

Locke was later released on an appearance ticket for City Court.

"Working women are sick and tired of being subjected to this kind of abuse," Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara told the outlet. "Why someone would think that they could touch these people like that defies logic."

Sources: Fox News