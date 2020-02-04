Dealership Puts Up 'Controversial' Sign Directed At Beggars, They Put Up Their Own To Fight Back

In Brighton, Michigan, a car dealership decided to help a local panhandler by offering him a job. When the man turned it down, the dealership created a sign asking residents not to give the man money.

Felicia Tubbs, a local Brighton resident who works at the Shell Gas Station across the street, stated that the man in question was with a second panhandler, assumed to be his son, and the two were seen every day for almost a year at the road near the dealership. They carried signs that read: "Homeless, please help."

Managers at the Brighton Honda dealership, looking to help, allegedly offered the man a job. In a strange twist, the man declined the offer, stating that begging made him more money than any of them.

According to WDIV, the managers then chose to make a public service announcement. They displayed a prominent sign under the hood of one car.

It read: "Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, 'I make more than any of you,' and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause."

The sign, which was later taken down, went viral on social media and received a great deal of attention from residents in the area.

Dan Golem, another Brighton resident, told WDIV, "It's a scam. People like me, people like you, we're working trying to provide for our families, and they're just standing there."

Felicia Tubbs stated: "I don't like them standing there. No one else does, either. I think it's great that the dealership put some effort into trying to get rid of them."

On June 13, the two were arrested by police for vagrancy and disorderly conduct.

However, Tubbs revealed that she had seen them back on the street begging for money shortly after they were arrested.

She said she took a photo of the men, who were holding new signs that read: "You can't afford a one-bedroom apartment on $10 per hour," and, "The median income in Livingston County is $70,000."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Click On Detroit