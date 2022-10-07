Daycare Worker Who Hung Toddler From A Noose Then Crashed Into Pregnant Driver Avoids Jail Time

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A judge cited a “perfect storm” of events when he chose to sentence a former daycare worker to probation for hanging a toddler in her Minneapolis home.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nataliia Karia pled guilty to attempted murder, third-degree assault, and criminal vehicular operation after hitting a pedestrian, a cyclist, and another driver when she fled her home in 2016.

A father dropping off his son at the home found the toddler in the basement, hanging from a noose. He released the 16-month-old, who survived.

As Karia fled from her home, she struck a cyclist and dragged another motorist for 10 blocks after hitting his car.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The cyclist had a rod inserted in his leg to avoid amputation.

Karia hit a car driven by a pregnant woman, and was arrested after threatening to jump off an overpass.

Hennepin County District Judge Jay Quam sentenced Karia to 10 years’ probation, maintaining she was "low risk" to commit more crimes. He called her actions “the perfect storm of factors unlikely to ever be repeated."

She will be credited for time served because she spent 20 months in jail.

“We came in here with our hearts in our throats," defense laywer Brockton Hunter said.

During the two-hour hearing, Karia stated how her husband repeatedly abused, assaulted, and threatened to kill her when they moved from Ukraine in 2006.

“I don’t want to push this terrible crime onto my husband. I just want to explain what happened. Your Honor, my children need me… Give me a chance to resume a normal life,” she said.

Karia will be on electronic home monitoring for at least two months and has to undergo court-ordered mental health treatment. She is barred from having unsupervised contact with her daughters or other minors.

Prosecutor Christina Warren had called for a 13-year prison sentence, highlighting that she doubted Karia would receive the supervision she needs.

"Instead of being the person most able and willing to protect [the boy] from harm, she ... left him hanging by a noose around his neck in her basement," Warren wrote in a court filing.

Sources: Aol.