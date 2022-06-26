Daughter Says Dad Sexually Assaulted Her And Her Brother, Mom Kills Dad In His Sleep With Boiling Sugar Water

59-year-old Corinna Smith was sentenced on Friday for killing her husband of 38 years in his sleep. The mom-of-two reportedly flew into a homicidal rage after her daughter said that he’d sexually assaulted her and her brother when they were kids.

81-year-old Michael Baines was asleep in their Neston, Liverpool, home on July 14, 2020, when Smith mixed two kettles of boiling water and three bags of sugar. According to prosecutors, the sugar "made the liquid more viscous, thicker and stickier, so that it stays on the skin and causes greater damage."

After pouring the mixture on Baines, Smith ran nine doors from her home and told the neighbor, "I've hurt him really bad, I think I've killed him." The neighbor called police, and an ambulance was dispatched to the home.

Baines was found "in excruciating pain and whimpering in bed with the skin on his right arm and hand peeling off," BBC reported. Baines suffered burns on 36% of his body.

"He was in hospital for five weeks and needed repeated surgery and skin grafts, but he died a month later, on August 18, last year,” reports stated.

Cheshire Constabulary detective chief inspector Paul Hughes stated that Smith "killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way. To throw boiling water over someone when they are asleep is absolutely horrific."

"To also mix three bags of sugar with the water showed the determination she had to cause serious harm," Hughes added. "The sugar placed into the water makes it vicious. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better. It left Michael in agony."

According to court documents, Smith’s daughter had allegedly told her the previous day that Baines had sexually abused her and her brother "for many years when they were children."

Smith was left "livid and fuming" by the accusations.

Craig, Smith’s son, committed suicide in 2007. He’d been imprisoned for assaulting a man before his death. Craig had told his mother that the victim was a "pedophile" who had "touched him sexually," the New York Post reported.

"Smith had claimed manslaughter due to loss of control but a jury found her guilty of murder following a trial last month," The Sun reported.

Prosecutor Mark Rhind told the Chester Crown Court: "She was in control and acted in anger and to extract vengeance for what she believed that Michael had done. We say that she intended either to kill Michael or to cause him really serious harm and so she is guilty of murder."

"We cannot and do not say whether these allegations made about Michael Baines are true or not…but that is not the issue for you in this case because the prosecution certainly accept that these allegations were made, and that Corinna Baines believed them to be true at the time that she caused the fatal injuries to Michael," the prosecution added.

Smith was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 12 years.

