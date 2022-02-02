Dad's Method Of Punishing 10-Year-Old Daughter Goes Viral Online

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in shoplifting across America during the coronavirus pandemic. More on this here: https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/07/business/retail-theft-shoplifting-robbery/index.html

A 10-year-old girl got her dad very angry after she stole fake nails from a local Walgreens. He ultimately forced her to return to the store, apologize for taking the item, and pay for it.

The unidentified father caught the incident on camera before posting it on the Internet, and it has since gone viral online.

As punishment for stealing the the set of fake nails, the dad decided to make his 10-year-old daughter walk back to the nearby Walgreens, where she not only paid for what she had taken, but was forced to confess her crime to the manager.

It turns out, she took the product out of the box, so the barcode used for tracking the item was not available. The girl was then forced to walk to the back of the store and get a box that had a Universal Product Code (UPC) on it for the manager to scan. She eventually apologized and promised never to steal again.

The 7-minute clip was also posted to Reddit. While some found it bizarre that the father filmed the incident, others commend him for taking control and being a good parent.

“All the respect in the world for this dad,” one user commented. “Not yelling or swearing or being an ass. Just hoping to scare the kid straight with a healthy dose of shame.”

Watch the video below:

