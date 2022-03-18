Dad's Excuse For Pulling Daughter Out Of School Stirs Controversy

Photo Credit: Jeff Pavlock/Facebook via KPRC

A Texas father took his daughter out of school one day, but the reason he gave for pulling her out of class caused his photo to go viral.

Jeff Pavlock was going hunting one day when he decided he wanted his 12-year-old daughter to come with him. He drove to her school and pulled her out of class, but rather than lie about the reason, he decided to be straightforward with the school.

The father's Facebook post about the incident included a photo of the sign-out sheet at the school's office, which showed the reason he cited for taking his daughter out of school.

"It's deer season," he wrote on the sheet. "Headed to go put the smackdown on a monster buck."

He captioned his Facebook post: "When you check your 12 yr old daughter out of school early and everybody else writes down Dr appointments but you right down the truth...priorities. Ain't nobody got time for school!!!!"

Pavlock said that he was just having fun.

"I'm always in a good mood and I always want to make people smile," he told KPRC. "I would always post bunch of funny stuff on Facebook. I kept telling everybody: 'One day, I'm going to make it big.'"

"I put down: 'Headed to go put the smack down on a monster buck,'" the father added. "That's the way we do it here in Texas."

Pavlock was shocked by how quickly his post spread across social media.

"I've got people from Canada and people messaging me from all over the United States, so I am just living in the moment and enjoying it," he said. "I just enjoy making people laugh. My wife is laughing. My whole family is laughing. We think it's hilarious. I never thought in my life it would blow up on Facebook."

While the father said that he is happy to see his post receive some attention, he also wants to shine a light on his daughter.

"She's a hunting little bugger," he said, according to All That's News. "She's made about nine hunts with me so far. We are just waiting on the big one to come out of the woods."

Readers shared their thoughts on the funny story on the All That's News Facebook page.

"School is not jail," one reader commented. "If a parent takes his child out early that is his business. Good to have a Dad who wants his child with him."

"Good for him and her!" another user wrote. "She'll grow up with an appreciation of nature and have an excellent relationship with her daddy. This is much better than just sitting at home on electronics. I hope they do get their 'monster buck.'"

