Dad Turns Heads Online Over 'Gross' Tattoo Of His Kids

A father of six has been slammed online after he got tattoos of poo on the back of his leg, with his kids’ name on each piece of turd.

He was proud of his tattoos, but the internet was not impressed.

The tattoos featured his kids’ names as well as pictures of their turds.

Some people called the tattoos "f***ing gross."

The tattoo featured six turds with the names Bobby, Riley, Lilliana, Chase, Silas and Leila below them, as well as flies flying around the poo.

The unidentified dad shared pictures of the tattoos on Facebook with the caption: “I got my little turds tatted on the back of my leg… I <3 every sticking one of them.”

The pictures were later shared on Reddit under the sub-reddit r/trashy, which usually features bad taste content. The photos were called "the trashiest thing" ever seen by some users on the site.

“Just ruined your whole leg," one person commented.

Another person wrote: “I thought I had seen it all!!

Another comment read: "Extra points for the realism of sweetcorn in the shit. Minus points for being f***ing gross."

"You got sh*** running down your leg," someone else commented.

However, not everyone trashed the tattoo.

One person commented: "That has to be the most original tattoo I've ever seen awesome awesome awesome."

