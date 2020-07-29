Dad Shoots Robber To Defend His Family, Grieving Mom Asks ‘Why Did He Shoot Him Five Times'

Cynthia Ruiz, a widow and single mother, revealed that she collapsed when San Antonio police officers notified her that her 19-year-old son, Andrew Herrera, had been shot and killed the previous night during an attempted robbery at Popeyes Chicken in the 800 block of Southeast Military Drive.

“Did my son deserve to be punished? Yes, he did,” she said.

Police stated that Herrera, in a hoodie and a mask, entered the restaurant with a gun and confronted a man and his family.

After the man explained that he had spent all the money he had on the dinner, Herrera turned and pointed the gun towards the counter at one worker who was running away.

The man, who had a license to carry a concealed weapon, took the opportunity and fired at Herrera several times.

A police spokesman spoke about the incident, saying: “Here in Texas, if you’re in fear of loss of life, loss of property, you have a right to defend yourself.”

Ruiz stated that while she understood the man was just protecting his family, she still had the question: “Why shoot him four more times? Why did he shoot him five times?”

She stated that she wanted to see the surveillance footage to ascertain what happened.

However, police have yet to reveal whether any footage exists.

Ruiz stated that the man had no way of knowing what the second suspect later told her: “The gun wasn’t even loaded.”

However, the San Antonio Police Department refused to confirm the claim.

Ruiz stated that her son had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a child, and in 2016, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He stopped taking his medications three weeks before he was killed.

Ruiz said that he had told her, “What is life? Being on medicine all the time and I’m sleeping? I’m missing life.”

After that, she began questioning his activities, since he was bringing home money despite the fact that he didn't have a job.

Authorities believe Herrera may have been involved in other robberies.

She stated that she had not heard from the San Antonio Police Department since the shooting, but a spokesperson stated that the department couldn’t release any additional information since it is an active investigation.

Herrera’s accomplice, 18-year-old Trevon Atkinson, who was acting as the getaway driver, was arrested the next day and charged with aggravated robbery.

