Dad Has No Idea Why Bus Driver Keeps Daughter On Bus Longer Than Others, So He Confronts Her To See Why

After her mom passed away years ago, 11-year-old Isabella Pieri was left with a huge void.

While her father, Philip Pieri, did everything to take care of his children, Isabella’s morning hair proved a hard task to muster.

Speaking to KSL TV, he said: “I originally just gave her a crew cut because I didn’t know how, and it was all tangled and I couldn’t get it out for anything.”

Fortunately, someone stepped up and willingly took on the task.

One morning Isabella noticed her school bus driver, Tracy Dean, fixing a classmate’s braid. She mustered courage and asked Tracy if she could do hers as well.

Tracy, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, thought of her kids when she found out about Isabella’s story.

“Not that my husband couldn’t do it, but you know, that’s what moms do. They do their kids’ hair,” she said.

“You can’t be shy, you’ve got to talk to them. You treat them like your own kids, you know,” she said of her connection with the kids on her bus.

When he found out about Tracy’s kindness, Philip was “amazed.”

“Tracy didn’t have to step up, but she stepped up to help out,” he said.

Speaking of her morning experience with Tracy, Isabella said: “It makes me feel like she’s a mom pretty much to me. And it makes me excited for the next day to see what she does.”

