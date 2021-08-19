Dad Goes Out To Dinner With Daughter, Receives Note From Strangers That Makes Him Tear Up

A dad was out with his daughter enjoying dinner when the evening came to an abrupt halt.

While enjoying their dinner, the waitress came over with a note for him from two strangers who apparently have been watching him, and his kid from their table and what they said brought him to instant tears.

This man who was a single father obviously wanted to make his daughter feel special, and it was clear he had his priorities right.

He had planned a special dinner date for him and his six-year-old daughter although he wasn’t expecting it to turn out the way it did. He sure could have taken out his current spark; rather, he chose his daughter for a date on that special night.

As the duo of father and daughter enjoyed their dinner at the restaurant known as the Old Spaghetti Factory, they were oblivious of two strangers watching them as they laughed, giggled, and ate their delicious pasta together.

But things will soon take a turn as the waitress marched to their table and slid into his hands the note which read, “Hi, there! Sorry to spy, but my husband and I saw you out with your little date, [We] were so impressed with what a great Dad you are. From two adults who grew up without dads, it’s so important to have a male role model at a young age. Keep up the good work Dad! Dinner is on us!”

Reading the message on this note immediately melted the man’s heart and brought him to instant tears. The strangers who had been watching from their own table recognized and wanted to reward him for doing what is supposed of a man, but too many men do not do.

While this beautiful story points to the kindness and love that can still be found in our today world, it also directs to a really disturbing problem. A lot of fathers do not really take the time to be real dads to their kids anymore.

Disturbingly, statistics according to the Washington Times show that about fifteen million U.S children or 1 out of every 3 children live without fathers even in this current time when the presence of a father figure in the life of children is becoming more pressingly needful.

Maybe this is the reason why the strangers really wanted to draw attention and appreciate the beautiful act by this young dad. The story also teaches that only if we stop to look, there are tons of goods happening around us in almost every situation just that most times, they are been overlooked. In our today society which is rapidly turning fatherless, there are dads who still shower their children with the love they deserve; these dads need all the recognition they deserve too.

We ought to give the good as much attention and recognition as the bad normally gets as this is the only way to more accurately reflect the realities of our today world.