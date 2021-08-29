Dad Forced To Remove His Kids' Treehouse Over One Complaint, Turns Heads After Putting Up Sign

An anonymous person has been dubbed “Karen” for having a neighbor’s sons’ tree fort torn down.

In a laminated letter pinned to a tree near his home, the disappointed father addressed the “anonymous passerby” who complained to the local Homeowners' Association about tree fort, which got him official order for it to be dismantled.

The letter, signed Dave, was on a tree which seems to be in a wooded area behind his house.

“Don’t worry, you’re safe now!” he wrote. “Your act of casual cruelty was successful. The complaint you lodged against the HOA was heard. They had me take down the small tree fort that I built on this location with my sons during the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He continued: “No longer will its presence offend your walk past my house. Please enjoy your stroll free from the sound of my children’s play and laughter. They are safely back inside now, watching television I’m sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Enjoy the unobstructed view of my backyard. I will try to keep it up to code,” the letter concluded.

Homeowners' Associations can be powerful in some neighborhoods, dictating adherence to everything from the condition of lawns to the color of paint used.

Violations become a problem if a neighbor files a complaint, and the HOA gives the homeowner time to correct the problem before getting fined.

Dave didn't provide any hint he knew who the complainant was, or their gender, but they’ve been branded a Karen by Reddit users.

“Dave, Fight back. Don’t let the Karen win,” one person commented. “Take over the HOA and change the rules. Work from inside the system if you must. Don’t let the children down. I really really need to know you didn’t let this idiot have her way. Let me know if you need help. Dave’s of the world UNITE!”

“This is infuriating,” a second person wrote.

“Boomers: Why don’t the kids these days play outside like we used to instead of just sitting in front of the tv all day? Also Boomers: Let’s destroy the outside and make so many rules that it’s no longer fun to play outside!” another person commented.

“Some people need everyone to be as unhappy as they are. How dare you be happy?” someone else wrote.