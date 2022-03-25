Skip to main content

Dad Fatally Beats Man Who Followed His Daughter Into Restroom, Judge Issues Sentence

Photo Credit: 12 News, Google

Photo Credit: 12 News, Google

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. Violence against women is fundamentally a violation of human rights and can have devastating short term and long term effects. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

41-year-old father Melvin Harris pleaded to manslaughter on Monday.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

The Phoenix father who maintained he killed a man while protecting his daughter had been originally charged with second-degree murder in 2018.

The incident, which occurred on August 2, 2018, unfolded after Harris arrived at the QT near 19th and Dunlap avenues. When his daughter walked out, she said that a man had tried to enter her locked stall in the women’s bathroom.

Photo Credit: 12 News

Photo Credit: 12 News

Security escorted the man out, and Harris’ daughter pointed him out. Harris approached the security guard and stated that he was going to take care of the situation himself.

Photo Credit: Twitter/infowe

Photo Credit: Twitter/infowe

According to witnesses, Harris punched Leon Armstrong in the face, knocking him to the ground. He beat him up some more then left.

Armstrong suffered a severe brain injury and died a few days later.

Photo Credit: 12 News

Photo Credit: 12 News

Harris’ sentencing is scheduled for December 13.

Sources: AZCentral

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

dad
Society

Dad Fatally Beats Man Who Followed His Daughter Into Restroom, Judge Issues Sentence

kroger
Society

Teen Approaches 'Rich' Guy For Help At Kroger, Ends Up Getting $342,000

note
Society

Daughter Caught Off Guard By Note Written On Her Elderly Mother's Denny's Receipt

racist
Society

Man Responds To Racist Lady Behind Him In Plane Boarding Line, Gets A Round Of Applause

ambush
Society

5 Men Attempt To Kill Cops Roadside, Get Unfortunate Surprise They Didn’t See Coming

monument
Society

Man Buys Mall, Triggers Critics After They Learn About The 2 Bold Things He’s Putting Inside

7eleven
Society

7-Eleven Clerk’s Response To Seeing Soldier’s Military ID Left Him Stunned

Entitled Football Brats Kneel For Anthem, Fed-Up Referees Teach Them Lesson In Respect Promo Image
Society

High School Football Players Kneel For National Anthem, Fed-Up Referees Respond Accordingly