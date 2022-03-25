Dad Fatally Beats Man Who Followed His Daughter Into Restroom, Judge Issues Sentence

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. Violence against women is fundamentally a violation of human rights and can have devastating short term and long term effects. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

41-year-old father Melvin Harris pleaded to manslaughter on Monday.

The Phoenix father who maintained he killed a man while protecting his daughter had been originally charged with second-degree murder in 2018.

The incident, which occurred on August 2, 2018, unfolded after Harris arrived at the QT near 19th and Dunlap avenues. When his daughter walked out, she said that a man had tried to enter her locked stall in the women’s bathroom.

Security escorted the man out, and Harris’ daughter pointed him out. Harris approached the security guard and stated that he was going to take care of the situation himself.

According to witnesses, Harris punched Leon Armstrong in the face, knocking him to the ground. He beat him up some more then left.

Armstrong suffered a severe brain injury and died a few days later.

Harris’ sentencing is scheduled for December 13.

