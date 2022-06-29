Father Does The Unthinkable 1 Year After Begging His Pregnant Girlfriend To Get An Abortion

Photo Credit: Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons, New York Daily News

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A Brooklyn man is accused of beating his 16-month-old daughter into a coma after repeatedly complaining that the girl's mother decided to have their child.

According to the New York Daily News, after 19-year-old Shaquan Taylor beat his baby daughter, rants on social media have resurfaced in which he expresses his anger at the girl's mother, Tammy Lewis, for deciding to keep the baby rather than having an abortion.

"Told that lil b****h to get abortion (and) she tells me she is but still keep it. Exactly why I hate that lil b***h," Taylor wrote in a Facebook post around the time of his daughter Nylah's birth, adding, "Feel mad disrespected."

On Father's Day, the 16-month-old baby girl was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn after the father brutally beat her. Officials feared that Nylah would not survive the attack, but fortunately, she did and continues to fight. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The beating left the baby girl with multiple skull fractures, a black eye, and bleeding in her brain. When she was first taken to the hospital, she needed a blood transfusion.

During the investigation into the incident, police found a number of rants about his relationship with Lewis on his Facebook page.

"I didn't even want to have a baby by her (and) it's sad to say but f*** it, s*** happens," he wrote in a post. "Please don't ask who Nylah's moms is nor do I still f*** with her cause NO. Just f****d (that) hot a**, that's it."

The parents continued to feud and Lewis shared posts of her own about Taylor.

"Worry about your child & not me WTF," Lewis wrote days before her daughter's first birthday.

In another post, she wrote, "I hate every single relationship. I just hate ya all."

Lewis agreed to let Taylor see his daughter on Father's Day, despite the tension between the parents. Later that day, while Nylah was at Taylor's apartment in Coney Island, Lewis received a message from Taylor, telling her that there was a problem and that she needed to come to his apartment.

When Lewis arrived at the apartment, Nylah was struggling to breathe after beating badly beaten, according to MommyPage. She quickly grabbed her daughter and rushed her to the hospital.

Taylor denied that he was responsible his daughter's injuries and instead said that she had fallen off of a bed. Investigators say, however, that none of her injuries are consistent with a fall.

Taylor is currently being held in jail on $250,000 bail.

