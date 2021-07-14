Dad Defends Teen Daughter After School Says Her Outfit Is 'Too Distracting' For Boys At School

Photo Credit: KPIX CBS SF Bay Area

A father in California was left outraged after his daughter, 13, was told by teachers at her school that her outfit was "too distracting" for the boys in her class.

Demetra Alarcon was taken out of class by teachers at Fisher Middle School in Los Gatos and told that her blue romper suit was too short.

Her father, Tony, who is an independent investment banker, had to bring her a new outfit to wear, which included a vest top and a pair of shorts. However, teachers at the school still deemed Demetra's clothes inappropriate and forced her to change again, this time claiming that the shorts did not meet the 4-inch inseam stipulation in the school's dress code.

Furious, Tony is now urging the school to change its dress code, maintaining that unfairly targets girls - especially in the hot summer months.

"I was told the shorts weren't appropriate. I had to go back into the car, where I luckily had a pair of leggings as a backup," he told KTVU.

He told CBS San Francisco: "I mean, today it’s 90 degrees outside and she’s wearing leggings because she doesn’t want to be dress-coded for wearing shorts.”

Tony posted about his plight on social media, and received sympathy from other parents.

"Fisher has a dress code policy, which is clothing specific. Most of the clothing mentioned are women's clothing like halter tops (and) spaghetti straps," he wrote, pointing out that it was nearly impossible to find shorts that met the school’s policy.

Speaking to Mercury News, he said: "The only stores that sell longer shorts are Sears and Lands End."

He explained that he and his wife employ their own system when checking that their kid's clothes are appropriate, and it involves making sure that their "front and rear" are covered in any position, including sitting and touching toes.

He expressed concern that the dress code may be having a negative impact on the female students at the school.

He said: "We have to have dress codes that are fair and reasonable, and don't cause them emotional issues - cause them to question their bodies or feel like they're sex symbols at 13 years old. Because they're not. They're just kids."

Los Gatos Union School District Superintendent Diana G. Abbati declined to speak to reporters on camera, but later released a statement saying: "Students are expected to wear clothes that are suitable for the school activities in which they participate."

Sources: The Sun

