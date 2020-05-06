Dad Defends Sharing Photos Of His Dead Wife And Child In Coffin, Says It Was 'To Honor Them'

Zach Kincaid was mourning the loss of his wife and unborn daughter when decided to share his sorrow with the world.

He told DailyMail TV, “I put those pictures up so everyone can see the nightmare that I'm living and my kids are living every day for the rest of our lives. I'm using it as a tool to protect everyone else. That's what this is about. It's not about me getting vengeance. This is about doing what's right.”

He added: “This is about making sure that my wife didn't die for nothing. That my daughter didn't die for nothing. This is my way to honor them. This is my way to save others.”

On September 9, 28-year-old Marcos Forestal hit Krystil’s minivan at 8:30 p.m. in Hemet. He was going 85 mph down the wrong lane.

“We were talking, and then I just heard her scream. That scream only probably lasted about two seconds, but it replays in my mind very, very slowly,” Kincaid said. “There was a quiver of almost like despair or impending doom - and then I heard the loudest crash. It sounded like the car was tumbling after that, but it didn't.”

“And then there was just silence. I didn't hear her whimper. The silence was terrifying. The silence lasted for awhile,” he said. “I was stuck 450 miles away from her on the other side of the phone.”

He heard the fire department help them, and an officer told him that both of them had a pulse.

“At that moment I was like, okay, there's hope,” he said.

By the time he made it home the next day, Krystil had failed two neurological tests, and only her heart was working.

After telling their three kids and his stepdaughter that their mother was gone, he received a link on Facebook from Krystil’s brother. It showed Forestal live streaming the crash that took his wife.

“I had an accident. Guys, look at what happened to me,” Forestal, a boxing champion, is heard saying, “Man, a car crossed in front of me. Look at my car guys.”

Kindcaid couldn't believe it.

“I saw somebody that was 100 percent narcissistic. I saw somebody that only cared about himself. How broken do you have to be to not have enough humanity to help somebody that needs help? At that moment, I kind of went numb,” Kincaid said.

He became even more enraged when he discovered that Forestal was only facing one charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

“They're basically sending a message to my kids and me that my wife is just disposable. And that my daughter is just a clump of cells,” he said.

He has since started a change.org petition calling for harsher punishments for drunk driving.

“There needs to be a deterrent. These people get off with a slap on the wrist and probation. We need to make it so that people don't want to risk getting in the car drunk,” he said.

