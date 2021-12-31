Dad Bothered By Everyone Staring At Him In Grocery Store, Then Employee Taps His Shoulder

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

One man's story about an incredibly selfless grocery store worker's willingness to help when his daughter got sick in the middle of the store went viral.

Maxwell T. Auger explained his story on Facebook, which went viral after Love What Matters shared it on their page.

"A few weeks ago, my daughter Chelsea was really sick. My wife had to work and Chelsea had a temperature and couldn't keep anything down. I had to send the baby sitter home and miss work! I called the pediatrician and was given a list of things I needed to keep my baby hydrated, etc. She was doing okay, so I decided to make the trip up to Meijers to get the things we needed. My daughter was doing great, she was being such a good girl, she wasn't whining, screaming, or crying, just being a 19 month old lol," Auger wrote. The father even said he bought his daughter a toy because she was doing so well in the store.

"I go into the aisle where the baby food is and that's when the party started! My daughter looked up at me, her eyes started to water (as I'm holding her), and she pukes ALL OVER ME and all over the aisle and the coat she was wearing," he wrote.

The father said that despite being covered in vomit, he still needed to get things for his daughter. Suddenly, things went from bad to worse -- before he was saved by a kindhearted employee.

"I'm pushing her towards the front of the store, holding her in one arm and and pushing the cart in the other. She starts puking again, ALL over me and the aisle. Instead of helping me, people were staring! A crowd starts to form (ARE YOU SERIOUS?!). I see out of the corner of my eye what looked to be an employee," he wrote.

"I said to her, with my voice trembling and tears welling up in my eyes, feeling helpless, 'Ma'am can you please help me [wring] this stuff out? I have to get her home.' Without a hesitation she said, 'Yes sir, absolutely,' and put her arms out to hold my kid covered in puke, so I can take my puke-covered coat off and Chelsea's."

The employee told Auger to follow her and that she would help him finish his shopping and get his daughter home.

"I felt like the weight of the world lifted off my shoulders! Here is a lady who not only was willing to help, but she didn't hesitate to hold my puke-covered, crying kid," he wrote.

Auger praised the employee, Chris K., for her willingness to help him in a difficult situation when others chose to stop and stare.

"You helped me more than I can even begin to express in words. You were an angel to me and my daughter that day and I will NEVER forget what a complete blessing you were! You are an AWESOME human being, and I hope Meijer realizes that they have a ROCK STAR!"

Many readers praised the employee for doing the right thing when it came to helping the father in need.

"God bless all of you. Chris for being a blessing and to the father ... show you're human and a loving father. I hope and pray your little one is better," one reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"A little kindness goes a long way !! Blessings for being the Angel of the hour for this dad and his sick child," another wrote.

"Amen, and I've always been impressed by their employees. A great place to shop, and kudos especially to folks like her," another added.

