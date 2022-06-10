Customer’s Encounter With Burger King Employee Goes Viral Online

Note: we are republishing this story amid a surge in reported confrontations between food workers and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. More on that here: https://www.today.com/food/food-workers-discuss-pandemic-confrontations-angry-customers-t224537

A Burger King employee was caught on camera flipping out when a customer confronted her about getting a refund on her milkshake (video below).

In a clip posted to YouTube, the customer is heard asking the employee for a refund because her milkshake was nothing more than soft serve ice cream.

"Excuse me, ma'am, who is the manager? Can I please speak to the manager?" the customer asks.

"You're about to get it!" the employee fires back after cursing at the customer.

"You're cursing, are you serious? You cannot treat people like this. This is your job!" the customer replies. "Are you for real?"

"No, I'm fake," the employee responds sarcastically.

"You are so rude," the customer says.

"I don't give a f**k," the employee says before noticing the woman filming their encounter. She then leaves the counter and gets into the customer's face. "Take my picture!" she screams.

"I'm making sure that I'm going to be safe whenever I walk out of here," the customer says. "This place is getting shut down. I will do whatever I can."

"You took my picture for real? B**ch you want to get slapped?" the employee yells before the video ends.

The shocking clip went viral, with many applauding the customer for filming and shaming the employee for acting the way she did.

"I hope she called the cops. And pressed charges. This lady is a mental case. How dare she talk like that swear and treat customers in that way. That is her job. Manager came out and did nothing. She needs fired immediately. She doesn't deserve a job," one Newsiosity reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"I would like to voice my opinion on this right or wrong. Anyone that works in retail regardless if it is Burger King or McDonalds or any other establishment they are not low rate jobs. Each individual chooses there path of what they enjoy doing in life . It is very obvious this employee Does not like her job or has the talent of customer service . I would pretty much bet during the hiring process references were not checked and the interview process was not done properly," another added.

"This employee should be terminated on the spot ; law officer called and I would be setting up an appointment with a attorney to file suit against Burger King. Very sad individuals do not take pride in there profession. However we as parents do not put enough effort in teaching work ethics morals and values anymore. This video will hurt this young lady from opportunities long term in her career. I hope she sees her actions were not tasteful at all."