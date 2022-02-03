Customer Puts Down Meat At Checkout, Stunned When He Sees How Cashier Responds

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A cashier in Indianapolis is receiving a lot of praise after her random act of kindness went viral.

The moment was captured by Gary Clark. Clark was buying groceries at his local Marsh store when he noticed an elderly woman in front of him in line, WXIN reported.

When the cashier finished scanning the elderly woman’s items, the woman realized she did not have enough money to cover her costs. That’s when the cashier took money out of her own pocket to pay for half of the woman’s groceries.

The cashier’s name was Janell. When the elderly woman told her she didn’t have to help pay for the groceries, Janell said, “You come through my line all the time, and I want to help. I had a good week.”

Clark posted a photo of Janell on Facebook, along with a caption:

This girl is a cashier at Marsh on Kentucky Ave, her name is Janell. A elderly woman came through her line, did not have enough money. This young lady took money out of her own pocket and paid half of her bill. Please share and let everyone know our youth is not a lost cause. I was proud to [witness] it, Marsh should be proud to have her as an employee

The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 26,000 shares in just one week.

“I bet this made her feel really appreciated, thank you Gary for making her feel valued,” one Facebook user commented. “She might not get that feeling a lot!”

“There should be [a lot] of people like her in this World,” commented another. “Bless her heart what a good thing to do. Someone should call the Manager, and let them know about her good deed. She at least, deserve's to be Employee of the Month.”