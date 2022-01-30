Customer Notices 7-Year-Old Cleaning Tables, Her Heart Sinks When She Hears Why

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story of a Bicknell, Indiana, boy went viral after he got a job at McDonald's for a shocking and heartwarming reason.

Trenton Gardner said he loves his job cleaning tables at the fast-food restaurant. The 7-year-old wanted desperately to get a job so he could earn some money, and was determined to convince management to let him help.

"You see, when I wipe tables and customers are at the tables, I get paid for it," he told WPXI. "It’s the coolest job I’ve ever done."

General Manager Rhonda Butler said that Gardner was incredibly determined, despite the fact that he was initially turned down because of his age.

"He asked for a job and they told him he was too young, and he burst into tears because he was so upset," Butler said.

Eventually, Gardner got the job as an honorary employee. Complete with a hat and apron, he was brought on to clean tables and assist the staff.

Eventually, the staff found out that he wasn't trying to keep the money he made for himself -- he was raising money to buy toys for children in his community.

"If he’s willing to do this so hard at 7, I can only imagine what he’s going to be like when he gets older," his mother, Lindsey Gardner, said.

The story quickly went viral, with many applauding the boy's selflessness.

"It was so wonderful reading a story about this young boy. Congratulations to these parents! He is an example of what is 'Right' with our Country today. There are so many young people doing good things for others, out of the goodness of their hearts. These great young people are our Future Leaders. Thank You Trenton! Have a Very Merry Christmas and God Bless You!" one reader commented on Facebook.

"This is one fine young man. His parents did an awesome job. We should remember his name, he's going to grow up to be a great man," another added.

