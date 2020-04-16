Customer Confronts Drive-Thru Employee Who Allegedly 'Took A Photo' Of Her Credit Card

Trisha Ryan said that she caught a Burger King employee taking a picture of her credit card while she was at the drive-thru.

Speaking to WKRC, Ryan said that she had pulled up to the window to pay for her order, handing over her credit card. She then saw the employee hesitate for a second, prompting her to pay closer attention to what was going on.

She said, “I saw him grab his phone, line it up, hover it over something on the counter, took a picture, then he did some more handwork and then he took another picture and gave me my receipt. So I said, 'Hey, I just saw you take a picture of my card.' He’s like, 'No, I didn’t,' and he continued to argue with me."

She then asked for the manager, who confiscated the employee’s phone and called the police.

According to police, the phone allegedly had pictures of other credit cards.

Ryan canceled her credit card just to be safe.

To avoid becoming a victim of a similar scam, police recommend keeping a close eye on the cashier at the drive-thru, and regularly checking your bank statements to spot irregularities.

