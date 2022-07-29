Criminal Sex Gang Suspects Leave Court, Stunned When They See Who Is Waiting Outside

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

A sex gang in England was confronted outside of court by an anti-Muslim Internet personality (video below).

The gang, which consisted of nine men from Pakistan and North Africa, appeared in court after being accused of abusing several girls between the ages of 11 and 16 years old.

One of the girls, prosecutor Noel Lucas explained in court, was purchased by Mohammed Karrar when she was 11 years old. Although he originally befriended her with gifts, he eventually started giving her drugs and then began raping and beating her, even branding her with one of her own hair pins that he twisted in the shape of the letter "M."

"He regarded her as his property," Lucas said in court. "He showed her no regard. If she had the temerity to resist, he beat her. He branded her to make her his property and to ensure others knew about it."

When the girl was 12, she was sold to groups of men who would violently rape her and inject her with drugs.

"It became routine for her to be taken to various locations, houses and hotels by the Karrar brothers so she could treat their guests. She would be made to dress up, wear very short skirts and a bikini top, do her hair and put on lots of makeup," Lucas said. "By the end of the evening she would have been sexually used and abused by all the men. She would be so drugged up as to be unable to feel the pain."

According to the Daily Mail, the accused men were identified as Karrar, Kamar Jamil, Akhtar Dogar, Anjum Dogar, Assad Hussain, Bassam Karrar, Mohammed Hussain, Zeeshan Ahmed and Bilal Ahmed.

In the video clip, Internet personality Tommy Robinson confronts some of the group outside of an Oxford courthouse, nearly leading to a violent confrontation.

