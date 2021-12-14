Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Creepy Man Harasses Woman In Elevator, Pays The Price

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about sexual assault and sexual violence. According to RAINN, every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. To learn more or seek help visit https://www.rainn.org/

A video of a woman in China taking down a molester has quickly made its round on social media.

The surveillance footage, which began making its rounds on Sunday evening, shows the woman using a series of martial arts moves on the man. Following three moves delivered in quick succession, the man was knocked out within five seconds.

The video begins with the man leaning over to check out her derriere before peering over her shoulder while she stared down at her phone. After the woman moves to the other side of the elevator, the man follows her after a brief pause. He then throws his arm around her shoulder.

Reacting swiftly, the woman is seen flinging his arm off her, turning and delivering a mean right hook and a kick to the groin. She then knees his face hard enough to send him sprawling into the corner of the elevator.

The doors then open and she walks out.

The video went viral on Weibo, but has sparked skepticism because of how tightly choreographed the moves seemed to be.

The woman was identified as Beijing TV host and actress Du Qiao, who happens to be dating Chinese pro muay thai fighter, Xu Yan.

Speaking to Tencent on Thursday, Qiao confirmed that it was indeed her in the video but maintained that it was not staged.

"I was just minding my own business, but he forced a reaction from me," she said.

Sources: Mashable

