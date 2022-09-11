Man Allegedly Exposes Himself At Playground, Disgusted Dad Makes Him Pay The Price

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

A video allegedly showing a pedophile being beaten by a father after exposing himself to children went viral (video below).

In the clip, originally posted to LiveLeak, the alleged pedophile can be seen approaching the father in a parking lot. Once the man gets within striking distance, the father kicks him in the genitals and punches him in the face.

The alleged pedophile, whose pants are already unbuttoned, falls to the ground and his shorts slide down to his ankles. The father continues to unload a beating on the man, screaming and cursing at him in the process.

The father's wife then runs towards her husband near the end of the fight, with the woman filming saying that the other man "came back with his penis hanging out of his pants."

The video ends with the father getting into an SUV, in which children are seen sitting.

The incident, which reportedly took place in Oregon, quickly went viral -- with many applauding the father for protecting his children.

Good for the dad, mom stopped dad prob for fear that if she didnt the dad would've killed him, which he so deserved but she doesn't want her husband ending up in prison. I think they should castrate the b*****ds," one reader commented on Facebook.

"If these sick people keep doing this to our children. We need to stand up and do something about it. Otherwise it becomes acceptable in our sick perverted world we are living in," another wrote.

"He deserved worse. Was on video so why didn't they call the police? Yeah mom should've stayed back. Idiot seen worse at school should've been questioned by authorities," another added.

Many called for the alleged pedophile to be arrested and punished severely.

"It's time to get back to harsh punishments for these immoral and anti social behaviors. Wake up to the fact that we shouldn't celebrate everything and an anything hoes society is not good for anyone," one viewer commented.

"Why did they not call the cops, he should have been thrown in jail for his lewd activity at a park where children were, if he is a registered pedophile then he is NOT allowed to be anywhere near children at all," another wrote.

"It is sad that the Dad did not beat him a lot worse...this beating will probably only make the pervert more determined to do it again...Should have beat him half to death," another added.