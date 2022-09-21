Skip to main content

Crashed Car Goes Up In Flames, Bystanders Pull Out Phones As Man Approaches And Does What No One Expected

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

23-year-old Keilen Robison fell unconscious after his vehicle crashed into the cement median on Interstate 70. Another motorist, Antonio Morgan, immediately pulled over after hearing the crash, and rushed to Robinson’s car, which was on fire.

In a Twitter video captioned, “This black man is a hero,” Morgan is seen trying to yank Robinson from the car. The one-and-a-half minute clip, shot by Morgan’s 14-year-old son, showed the harrowing moments as he unsuccessfully tried pulling Robinson out, who was trapped by his seatbelt.

As onlookers urged Morgan to step away from the flaming wreck, he persisted, finally pulling Robinson out just as the vehicle was engulfed.

Morgan told Fox News, “I had to get him out,” even though the debris from the fire was “burning my eyes and hurting my throat.”

Morgan and other bystanders were seen dragging Robinson to safety before the video ended.

Speaking about his heroism, Morgan stated: “I’m a protector by nature. I’m just doing what comes natural to me.”

However, he slammed the bystanders who did nothing to help.

“All that putting up a phone and not stopping and helping, that’s enough of that. Put the phones down, and let’s get into this action,” he stated.

Robinson said of Morgan: “I can’t thank him enough, man. He will always be a part of my life and my family’s life. That’s a good man.”

“That’s the hero in my eyes. He didn’t cower at all,” the Twitter post read.

“That is not an easy feat when your heart is going 150 bpm and every instinct in you is telling you to run! He’s a freakin superhero,” one commenter stated.

Sources: New York Post

