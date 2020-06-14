Court Officer Suspended After Posting 'Offensive' Photo Of Obama On Facebook

A Brooklyn criminal court officer, Sgt. Terri Pinto Napolitano, was suspended without pay, and relieved of her badge and gun after she posted doctored photos of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton getting lynched.

On Monday, the department charged the officer for the images, which showed Obama hanging from a rope, and Clinton being walked to the gallows.

The images were titled “The True America,” with the Obama photo reading: “Your day is coming TRAITOR!” and the Clinton photo: “IT’S NOT OVER TILL THE FAT LADY SWINGS.”

The state court officers union revealed that she was facing departmental charges, although the nature of the charges is still unclear.

Court records stated that Napolitano was charged “with misconduct, and conduct prejudicial to the good order and efficiency of the state court system, which reflect adversely upon your fitness to continue in your position as a NYS Court Officer — Sergeant.”

If found guilty of “any or all charges,” she may face discipline or termination.

Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers Association, called the post “outrageous and unacceptable.”

The union released a statement maintaining that it “does not condone the conduct of Sgt. Napolitano and her racist Facebook posts. She does not speak for Court Officers.”

Napolitano has yet to comment on the matter.

On Saturday, the state’s chief judge called it “abhorrent.”

Judge Janet DeFiore wrote: “This conduct is abhorrent, by anyone, at any time, and under any circumstances. But at this critical moment in our history — when our nation is reeling from the death of George Floyd and its aftermath — it is a sickening and unpardonable offense against every college in our court system, as well as the vast and diverse public we serve.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: NBC New York