September 6, 2021

Couple's 'Vulgar' Wedding Invitations Turn Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A couple has been slammed as “rude” and “tacky” for sending out profane FAQ cards with their wedding invitations, telling guests to “leave your little s*** [kid] at home” and “go butt f*** naked for all we care.”

According to a guest who slammed the couple on Reddit, the wedding invites were “somewhat normal,” but the same could not be said for the card included in the envelope, titled “S*** You Need to Know.”

The card addressed common questions guests may have regarding dress codes and accommodation. Instead of answering the questions, the card provided profane, “aggressive,”
and “hostile” responses.

The black card had several sub-headings printed, with the answers below.

Under “dietary requirements,” the response was: “Eat what you're given, you fat f***.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Under dress code, the card reads: “Wear whatever the f*** you want — go but f*** naked for all we care.”

Under wedding gifts was a rude response reading: “If you wanted to give us a wedding gift, a contribution to our honeymoon would be perfect.”

As for attending with children, the card read: “Leave your little s*** at home. We want to get f***ed up. (We will turn you away).”

The couple offered no accommodation or taxi recommendations, simply writing: “Google it you Lazy F***.”

Under parking, they told guests to “follow the f***ing directions we gave you, dumba***.”

For any further information, they told guests to “check the f***ing website.”

Even though the couple was seemingly trying to be funny, Reddit users did not see the humor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One person commented: “That's one aggressive invitation.”

A second person commented, “Why is it so f***ing hostile?”

A third said, “So much cringe. Trying far too hard to be cool.”

Someone else said it was “so aggressively far over the line.”

A number of people wondered how the couple's grandmothers would receive the card, and one person said the wedding was a “trashy s*** show.”

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

invitation
Society

Couple's 'Vulgar' Wedding Invitations Turn Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

machete
Society

11-Year-Old Boy Fights Off Intruder With Machete, Gives Him A Piece Of Advice

britney
Society

Britney Spears Explains Why She Posted 11 Topless Photos In 24 Hours

desmon
Society

Family Demands Justice After Man Is Shot By Officers, Police Release Body Cam Footage

teen
Society

Teen Girl Targeted By Predator, Dad Sets Up Sting To Catch Him When He Shows Up On Property

biden
Politics

Video Shows Biden Receiving Note During Meeting, Internet 'Erupts' When People See What It Says

add
Society

Mom Recovering From Heroin Addiction Shares Photo At Her Lowest Point, Here’s How She Looks Now

pants
Society

Man Harasses Woman Over Tight Pants That Go Against His Religious Beliefs, Pays The Price