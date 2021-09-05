Couple's 'Vulgar' Wedding Invitations Turn Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

A couple has been slammed as “rude” and “tacky” for sending out profane FAQ cards with their wedding invitations, telling guests to “leave your little s*** [kid] at home” and “go butt f*** naked for all we care.”

According to a guest who slammed the couple on Reddit, the wedding invites were “somewhat normal,” but the same could not be said for the card included in the envelope, titled “S*** You Need to Know.”

The card addressed common questions guests may have regarding dress codes and accommodation. Instead of answering the questions, the card provided profane, “aggressive,”

and “hostile” responses.

The black card had several sub-headings printed, with the answers below.

Under “dietary requirements,” the response was: “Eat what you're given, you fat f***.”

Under dress code, the card reads: “Wear whatever the f*** you want — go but f*** naked for all we care.”

Under wedding gifts was a rude response reading: “If you wanted to give us a wedding gift, a contribution to our honeymoon would be perfect.”

As for attending with children, the card read: “Leave your little s*** at home. We want to get f***ed up. (We will turn you away).”

The couple offered no accommodation or taxi recommendations, simply writing: “Google it you Lazy F***.”

Under parking, they told guests to “follow the f***ing directions we gave you, dumba***.”

For any further information, they told guests to “check the f***ing website.”

Even though the couple was seemingly trying to be funny, Reddit users did not see the humor.

One person commented: “That's one aggressive invitation.”

A second person commented, “Why is it so f***ing hostile?”

A third said, “So much cringe. Trying far too hard to be cool.”

Someone else said it was “so aggressively far over the line.”

A number of people wondered how the couple's grandmothers would receive the card, and one person said the wedding was a “trashy s*** show.”

