Couple Turn The Tables On Bank Of America After Trying To Wrongfully Foreclose On Their Home

Author:
Publish date:
Photo credit: Mike Mozart via Flickr

A Florida couple turned the tables on Bank of America after the bank tried to wrongfully foreclose on their home (video below).

When Bank of America tried foreclosing on Warren and Maureen Nyerges' Collier County home, the couple took them to court, CBS News reported.

The couple, who had paid for the home in cash, won the case a year-and-a-half later, and the foreclosure was dropped. The judge ordered Bank of America to pay the couple $2,534 in legal fees.

Five months passed, and Bank of America hadn’t paid the couple. That’s when the couple’s attorney, Todd Allen, decided to give the bank a taste of their own medicine.

On May 20, police and moving vans showed up at the bank to legally seize bank assets.

"I instructed the deputy to go in and take desks, computers, copiers, and filing cabinets, including cash in the drawers," Allen told WINK.

Allen was reportedly locked out of the bank manager’s office while the manager tried to figure out what to do.

"Having two Sheriff's deputies sitting across your desk, and a lawyer standing behind them, demanding whatever assets are in the bank can be intimidating,” Allen said. “But, so is having your home foreclosed on when it wasn't right."

Bank of America finally paid the couple. No assets were actually seized, and the bank apologized for the delay in payment. They claimed the original request was sent to an attorney who is no longer in business.

"As a foreclosure defense attorney, this is sweet justice," Allen added.

Sources: CBS News, WINK 

