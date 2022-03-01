Couple Taking Photos In Nature Run For Help When They Hear ‘Whispers’ In The Trees

A couple was in American Fork Canyon taking pictures on Thursday when they heard cries for help. They found the scene of a car crash, where a seriously injured woman had been trapped inside the vehicle for two days.

According to officials, the vehicle had ended up several hundred feet down a mountainside, where it was almost completely hidden by vegetation.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies had responded to reports of a woman trapped in her vehicle at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

29-year-old Heather Blackwelder had been on SR-29 near Pine Hollow Trailhead when her car went through the guardrail and "several hundred feet down the side of the mountain," the press release stated. "The terrain in that area is very steep and densely wooded."

It is unclear what time Heather crashed or what caused the crash.

She was unable to get out of her vehicle, and despite landing on its tires, the car was hidden from view by thick trees and vegetation.

Spencer Dreyden and girlfriend Cleo happened to be in the area two days later when they heard Heather’s shouts, but at first they couldn’t see the vehicle. Spencer shouted questions at Heather, and she was able to direct him to her car with her answers.

With no cellphone service in the area, Cleo headed to Mutual Dell to call for help while Spencer followed Heather’s voice until he located the vehicle.

He stated that it was "a miracle" Heather was able to shout, and that he wouldn't have found her if she hadn’t been making noise.

“From the distance of where the road was, and the condition that the car was in, it just, it seemed like she should have been way more injured than that,” Spencer said. “She wasn’t punctured at all by any of the metal in the car or anything like that. She just had, what I believed to be bones that were broken from being tumbled around.”

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Lone Peak Fire Department, and LifeFlight responded to the call, and were able to stabilize Heather and fly her to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.

Her injuries included broken bones, but officials maintained that her injuries did not appear life-threatening. Her condition was listed as serious on Thursday night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon stated that it is unlikely that Heather would have been found had Spencer and Cleo not been in the area and outside their car.

He stated: “And being stuck there, being in an area where nobody driving by in a car, riding by on a motorcycle or riding by on a bicycle would have seen her - very unlikely that anybody driving or riding a bike would have heard her, and these folks that did find her: It was just really, really fortunate that they heard her in the first place and were able to work their way down to where she was."

It is unclear whether Heather had her phone with her, but cellphone coverage in emergency situations has been an issue in the area in the past. An emergency phone was installed in the Tibble Fork area of the canyon earlier in the year, an installation partly motivated by the death of a BYU student caught in an avalanche. Her friends had to drive for 15 minutes before they could get a signal and call for help.

