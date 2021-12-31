Couple Preparing To Eat Taco Bell Found Dead At Table, Then Cops Notice What's Right Beside Them

Photo credit: Facebook via Daily Mail

Police are investigating after a Michigan couple was found dead at their kitchen table.

Cameron and Courtney Hulet were found dead at their Dundee home, the Daily Mail reported. The couple was getting ready to eat Taco Bell for dinner when they suddenly collapsed and died, police said.

Police first learned about the couple through a neighbor. The neighbor said she visited the couple at around 9 p.m. and thought they were asleep. When the neighbor returned hours later and saw them in the same position, she called the police.

Investigators are not sure at this time what might have caused the death of 20-year-old Courtney and 28-year-old Cameron. They are waiting for toxicology tests and autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

“It’s really a puzzle,” Dundee Village Manger Dave Uhl told the Monroe Evening News. “There is no indication as to what happened. It’s a mystery.”

Police said Cameron was found lying on his side while his wife was found face-down. Authorities did find a pound of marijuana on the kitchen table near the couple's bodies.

Dundee police chief Todd said the couple’s food was untouched and that the marijuana appeared as if it were in the process of being divided up for distribution.

Law enforcement officials added that there were no signs of obvious trauma on either of the bodies and that there were no signs of forced entry into the home. Police said that there was no indication that a third party was involved and no immediate signs foul play.

Chief Opperman said that Child Protective Services had recently removed two young children from the couple’s home. The couple had been living in Dundee for only six weeks.

Cameron has a criminal history of possession of marijuana and assault, according to reports.

