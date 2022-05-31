Couple Decide To Adopt Baby, When Dad Meets Birth Mom He Realizes He's Seen Her Before

Walter Manis and his wife Annie grew up together in Arkansas, and when Annie joined college, Walt helped her settle in and introduced her to a church. The two began spending more time together, and when they were talking about their dreams, Walt shared a vivid vision he had as a young boy.

One day, when he was outside talking to God like he usually did, 12-year-old Walt got a vivid image of a child.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“She had dark skin and dark eyes. And, God said, ‘This is going to be your daughter and her name is going to be Chloe,’” Walt said.

Without disclosing the name of the child in his vision, Walt asked Annie years later what name she’d chosen for her future child, and she said Chloe. She was shocked when Walt revealed his vision, and the name of the child God had revealed to him.

Because Annie had blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin, Walt didn’t believe that she could be the mother of the little girl with olive skin and brown eyes that God had shown him. Annie, however, had believed for a long time that Walt would be her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Walt felt like home to me. From the very beginning, I felt like this is where I belong — with this guy,” she said.

The two finally got married, but Annie’s dream of becoming a mother was not meant to be. They tried to conceive for years with no luck, and this strained their marriage and tested their faith.

They kept praying that their wish to have a child to diminish if it was God’s plan, but their desire just kept growing instead.

“He kept compelling us in His love to love this idea of being parents and love this idea of having this little girl,” Walt said.

Annie wanted to adopt, but Walt was against the idea.

“I called it a band-aid baby. We are struggling, we are hurting, and I don’t — I didn’t want just a fix. “I didn’t want just some kid, I wanted the kid we were supposed to have,” he said.

However, Walt eventually stopped being against adoption and instead settled for “just wanting the kid God wants” him to have. Annie excitedly started the adopted process.

“It’s a girl,” the adoption agency said in an email, informing them that a woman named Alison had chosen them as the parents of her unborn child.

The biological mom asked to meet the couple, so they traveled to Wichita, Kansas. When Walt saw Alison, he realized that he had seen her face before.

“She opens the door and it looks like a grown-up version of this little girl in my head that was from the past,” he said.

After talking to Alison for hours, they asked her what name she’d chosen.

“Ever since I got pregnant, even before I knew it was a girl, I’ve been calling this baby Chloe,” Alison replied, shocking the couple.n

“When the birth mom said the name ‘Chloe,’ in an instant, I had become a father. Even before she was born, I was her dad,” Walt said.

“This surreal presence of God was just all around us, and I felt Him saying to me, ‘See how much I love you? Do you see this? Do you see what I’ve done? I’ve been writing this story — you had no idea — I’ve been writing this story for years. Since Walt was a kid, I’ve been writing this story,'” Annie stated.

Speaking of her struggles with conceiving, she said: “What I saw as Him not loving me was, in fact, Him being the most loving He could’ve been. It’s like He was whispering to me, in that moment, ‘I’ve been here this whole time, and you didn’t know, but I’ve been here this whole time, I’ve been walking this thing with you and I was just saying trust me, trust me, trust me, trust me. I’ve got something good — I’ve got something good up ahead.”

“I think God is incredible. I think it’s incredible the way He flung the stars into space. And, that same God, the same God who keeps the world from falling apart, He loves me. I can be so secure in that love. And, to be able to trust in that and to rest in that — it’s the greatest gift,” Annie added.

Walt said: “It’s a constant struggle to just sit in His sovereignty — when everything is falling apart in your mind — just to wait. He just doesn’t leave anything to chance, and it’s not random. It’s amazing. It’s a miracle.”