Couple Check Photos From Hike In Wilderness, Spot Small Detail That Has Internet 'Terrified'

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in July 2024.

A quiet mountain hike turned into a spooky mystery for one West Virginia woman after she developed her film photos and noticed something that left her and her boyfriend scratching their heads.

Duffy Springfield, a Purdue University student, recounted her unsettling discovery from a March trip to Panther, West Virginia. “I love doing film photography, and my boyfriend and I were putting together a scrapbook of the photos,” Springfield shared. “That’s when I spotted it. It’s such a small detail—I don’t even know how I noticed it.”

In one particular shot, Springfield says she saw what looked eerily like a hand near the edge of the frame. The pair couldn’t explain it. “We both thought it was strange. It definitely resembled a hand,” she said. “Honestly, we got excited because West Virginia is famous for its folklore and cryptids. Whether it’s a hand or not, it’s a fun story to tell.”

Cryptid Country

For those unfamiliar, cryptids are creatures from folklore—like Bigfoot—that some believe to be real. West Virginia is especially rich in cryptid lore.

Among the most infamous is the Mothman, a winged humanoid with glowing red eyes that was first reported in Point Pleasant in 1966. Another West Virginian legend is the Flatwoods Monster, a towering alien-like figure with a red face and green body, first sighted in 1952.

The state’s eerie legends don’t stop there. The Snarly Yow, a ghostly dog with glowing eyes, is said to haunt the Blue Ridge Mountains, while the Ogua, a massive snapping turtle-like creature, and the bizarrely named Vegetable Man, a plant-like humanoid, round out the lineup of local cryptids.

Reddit Reacts

Springfield took to Reddit to share the photo in the thread r/oddlyterrifying, where the post quickly gained traction with over 25,000 upvotes. She explained the unsettling context of the shot. “We were alone on the mountain that week. The spot behind the pillar is just a drop-off into the woods. That really looks like a hand, doesn’t it?”

The post drew hundreds of comments, with users both fueling the mystery and offering lighthearted takes.

“Go back to the spot—it’s the only way to be sure. Otherwise, it’ll haunt you forever,” one user urged.

“Probably the first truly creepy thing I’ve seen on this subreddit,” another admitted.

Others, however, leaned into humor. “I’m a certified handonrockiologist,” joked one commenter. “That’s just a weird root. Forget about it and move on!”

While Springfield hasn’t confirmed any plans to revisit the site, one thing is certain: her spooky snapshot has ignited imaginations and stirred up renewed interest in West Virginia’s cryptid-filled folklore.

Sources: Newsweek