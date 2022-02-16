Skip to main content

Couple Adopts Dying Neighbor's 3 Children, Come Home And Find House Completely Different

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Single mother of three, Audrey, had to get some tests done at the hospital so she reached out to her neighbor Tisha and asked her if she could let the kids sleep over at her home.

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Tisha, a Las Vegas bingo cashier and mother of five, agreed to take in the kids despite their cramped quarters.

When Audrey received her diagnosis, it was grim news – she had stage two esophageal and stomach cancer.

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Desperate to make sure her kids were taken care of as her time was running out, she took a chance and asked Tisha to be her children’s legal guardian.

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Incredibly, Tisha and her husband Kevin agreed, and they opened their hearts and homes to the three children.

Not long after, Audrey passed away.

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

Photo Credit: John15 Rocks

In the home, there was not enough space for everyone, with one child having to sleep in the living room, which featured an open kitchen. The community, impressed and in awe of Tisha and Kevin’s commitment, reached out to Fox 5 Surprise Squad, getting the family a much-deserved home makeover, and enough space for everyone.

