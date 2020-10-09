County Clerk Files Police Report Over Homeowner's 'Controversial' Front Yard Display

A Michigan homeowner may be in trouble over a front yard sign that is criticizing absentee ballots.

The wooden fold-out sign, located in Ingham County, reads: “Place Mail In Ballots Here,” coupled with an arrow pointing at a toilet. Lansing State Journal posted pictures of the sign, and reported that Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum had filed a police report against the sign.

County police has yet to respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but Byrum did confirm that she had filed a report.

“As Ingham County’s Clerk, I take election security very seriously. Thanks to the passage of Proposal 3 in 2018, Michigan’s voters have the right to vote absentee without having to give a reason,” she wrote in an email to Fox News. “I understand that there are some individuals who are opposed to casting their ballot this way, and it is their right to vote in person on Election Day.”

Byrum stated that she filed the report to ensure that first-time absentee voters won’t get confused about how they had to return their ballots and to minimize the chances of any potential election meddling.

“I do not wish for opponents of absentee voting to request absent voter ballots and place them in this display as a form of protest, as doing so would make the homeowner a felon, under Michigan law,” she said. “I fully respect the homeowner’s 1st Amendment right to express their opinions even if I disagree with them, but soliciting others to deposit ballots is where this crosses from a Free Speech issue to an election law matter.”

President Trump has recently been encouraging absentee ballots in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard, 6.8 million Americans have been infected.

Trump was previously adamant that absentee ballots would not be necessary in the upcoming presidential election.

