Costco Swiftly Removes Baby Doll From Shelves After Parents Complain It's Offensive

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in August 2009, amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

The US Wholesale giant Costco removed the controversial “Cuddle with Me” baby doll after receiving huge backlash from parents who claimed the toy was racist.

The doll features an African-American plastic baby along with a plush monkey with a matching “lil’ monkey” hat and a peeled banana near its mouth. The toy's other variations have received raised eyebrows as well. You can also choose a Hispanic or Caucasian "Cuddle with Me" doll with a Panda bear where the hat says “pretty panda” instead.

According to Brass Key (the company manufacturing the doll), they admit that the hidden racism behind the doll was not within their company's "realm of thinking" and that it was just an honest mistake on their end: “We don’t think in that way. We don’t operate in that kind of thinking.”

This further aggravated some people as the company seemed to be very insensitive to the situation and have further refused to acknowledge the alleged racism in the toy.

A spokesman for Costco issued an official apology and said he truly regrets that the product has offended people. The company have promptly pulled the doll out from stores.

The controversy all started after Costco received a complaint from a man who purchased the doll in Greensboro, N.C. Shortly after, news of the complaint reached Costco executives.

Sources: NBC Miami / Photo Credit: WXII 12 News