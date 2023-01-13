Skip to main content

Costco Swiftly Removes Baby Doll From Shelves After Parents Complain It's Offensive

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in August 2009, amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

The US Wholesale giant Costco removed the controversial “Cuddle with Me” baby doll after receiving huge backlash from parents who claimed the toy was racist.

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

The doll features an African-American plastic baby along with a plush monkey with a matching “lil’ monkey” hat and a peeled banana near its mouth. The toy's other variations have received raised eyebrows as well. You can also choose a Hispanic or Caucasian "Cuddle with Me" doll with a Panda bear where the hat says “pretty panda” instead.

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

According to Brass Key (the company manufacturing the doll), they admit that the hidden racism behind the doll was not within their company's "realm of thinking" and that it was just an honest mistake on their end: “We don’t think in that way. We don’t operate in that kind of thinking.”

This further aggravated some people as the company seemed to be very insensitive to the situation and have further refused to acknowledge the alleged racism in the toy.

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

A spokesman for Costco issued an official apology and said he truly regrets that the product has offended people. The company have promptly pulled the doll out from stores. 

The controversy all started after Costco received a complaint from a man who purchased the doll in Greensboro, N.C. Shortly after, news of the complaint reached Costco executives. 

Sources: NBC Miami / Photo Credit: WXII 12 News

Popular Video

Related Articles

costco
Society

Costco Swiftly Removes Baby Doll From Shelves After Parents Complain It's Offensive

prom
Society

Teen Refuses To Apologize After Facing Backlash For Wearing An 'Offensive' Dress To Prom

tshirt
Society

Teacher Wears 'Controversial' Sweater To School, Administrator Demands She Take It Off

employee
Society

Employee Sues City Over Co-Worker's 'Offensive' Flag, Wins $100,000 Settlement

cartoon
Society

Farm Cartoonist Loses His 21-Year Career Over 'Offensive' Cartoon

camera
Social

Cameras Turn To Guy At Game, He Suddenly Freaks Out And We Know Who He’s With

baby
Society

Mother Sells Dead Son's Crib, Buyer Returns Week Later And Says 'Look In Trunk'

package
Society

Woman Sees Crying Man Throw Package In Trash At Airport, What She Digs Out Sparks Massive Search